PNM discussing strategy after THA election tie

PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, centre, declares six seats for her party at PNM election headquarters in Scarborough on Monday evening. She is flanked by PNM Tobago Council chairman Stanford Callender, left, and Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS -

The unprecedented deadlock in Monday’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election is currently being deliberated on by the PNM Tobago Council.

For the first time in its 40-year history, the THA election ended unofficially in a stalemate as up to Tuesday morning, the PNM and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), the two main parties which contested the election, won six electoral districts each.

Contacted on Tuesday morning, party chairman Stanford Callender said the team was engaged in a strategy meeting and as a result, he was unable to comment.

But the 6-6 stalemate may present a constitutional challenge, said PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine on Monday evening.

Speaking with reporters at the party’s Scarborough headquarters, a sombre Davidson-Celestine, who won the Lambeau/Signal Hill seat, told reporters she was awaiting to be advised.

“It is a constitutional and a Tobago House of Assembly Act challenge. There are quite a number of opinions at this point in time and so we wait to be advised as to the best way forward.

“We wait to be advised in terms of that direction. Of course, there would be different types of opinions, legal and otherwise and the Chief Secretary will have a role in that regard because he currently holds that chair and I am sure that there would be some discussions in terms of how that would play out,” she said.

Further questioned on the possibility that Tobago could head back to the polls if the deadlock remained, Davidson-Celestine, who took charge of the Tobago Council after defeating Kelvin Charles in January 2020, said: “That might be a possibility.”

According to unconfirmed results from the Elections and Boundaries Commission, the PNM won Lambeau/Signal Hill, Scarborough/Calder Hall, Bacolet/Mt St George, Buccoo/Mt Pleasant, Black Rock/ Whim/ Spring Garden and Canaan/Bon Accord.

The PDP got Speyside/L’Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier, Bethel/Mt Irvine, Providence/ Mason Hall/ Moriah, Plymouth/Golden Lane, Roxborough/Delaford and Goodwood/Belle Garden West.