Phased reopening of schools begins on February 8

In this file photo Nelson Street Girls RC Primary School principal Lisa Lynch points to where a student should stand to ensure physical distancing when classes resumed for Standard 5 students on July 20. Photo: Ayanna Kinsale

Students in forms four to six will return to school as part of a hybrid education system starting on February 8.

The hybrid model means online classes will continue, but schools will physically open for students to complete practical lessons, SBAs (school-based assessments) and internal assessments.

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly made this announcement during the ministry's press conference on Tuesday announcing the guidelines for the phased reopening of schools.

Pupils in standard five will be allowed to return to schools on April 12.

Gadsby-Dolly said these measures were to ensure students had the best chance of success.

Schools closed to physical access in mid-2020. Since then students have been expected to access online learning and Gadsby-Dolly said over 46,000 students had not accessed online classes.

Gadsby-Dolly said substitute teachers will be deployed to assist at primary schools.

Schools are also expected to enforce entry protocols.

These include wearing school uniform and masks, handwashing, temperature checks and taking contact-tracing data.

The guidelines also direct schools to designate a quarantine area, and students who display flu-like symptoms must be placed in quarantine areas for pickup.

Gadsby-Dolly did not say when schools would be fully reopened.