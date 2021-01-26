PDP supporters irate after police curb celebrations

PDP supporters celebrate in Roxborough upon hearing news of the party's inroads in the THA election. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

Supporters of the Progressive Democratic Patriots had a tense exchange with Roxborough police after the party tied 6-6 with the People's National Movement in the Tobago House of Assembly elections on Monday. It was a significant improvement for the Watson Duke-led party which lose the 2017 election 10-2.

Over 200 people gathered along the Roxborough main road waiting for the final results from 12 electoral districts across the island.

PNM declared Buccoo/Mt Pleasant, Scarborough/Calder Hall, Lambeau/Signal Hill, Canaan/Bon Accord, Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden and Bacolet/Mt St George. The PDP declared six.

The result sparked jubilation among PDP supporters but as they broke into celebrations on the street they were warned by the police about congregating.

Some of them hurled abuse at the police, claiming PNM supporters were allowed to party at Sunday's motorcade.

Up to 10.40 pm Farley Augustine, Watson Duke and other members of the PDP executive weren't present. Newsday made several attempts to contact PDP for a comment but all efforts were unsuccessful.