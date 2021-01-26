News of St Mary’s police post 'closing' angers residents

- Marvin Hamilton

News that officers at the St Mary’s police post in Moruga have to pack up and leave by February 4 has angered many residents.

Several complained that a few days ago news broke that the post will soon shut down. They are now calling for an immediate meeting with Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to discuss plans for the post, which they want to become a full-fledged station.

Police corporate communications manager Francis Joseph promised to speak to Griffith on Tuesday and then respond on the issue.

President of the St Mary’s police council Colin Morris told Newsday residents do not know what official plans are for the post.

"We are hearing things through the grapevine.

"We have been clamouring for a police station for years. Now they want to take the post and leave us with nothing," Morris said on behalf of residents. "If they want to remove the post, replace it with a station. We want the commissioner to come and hear our views, then decide the next move. We will listen to his."

He said the community is growing and developing and needs a police station, adding that crime is also increasing.

Residents vowed to look at "other alternatives" if they do not get feedback.

Morris said the nearest police stations (Moruga police station, at Gran Chemin, Barrackpore, Princes Town and Tableland) are miles away.

"If something happens to me and I have to wait for officers from the Moruga station to come, I will be dead. So far, things are going nice, and people are feeling safer with the police here," Morris said. "We have a good relationship with the police."

Apart from the council, which focuses on adults, St Mary’s also has a police youth club for young people from five-25, who take part in sports, education and social and community work.

Newsday learnt that a few days ago, officers got a document telling them they must clear their desks and leave by February 4.

From what officers in the Southern Division say, the post is to be "repurposed" to cater to the youth club.

The officers were expected to be assigned to other stations in the division.