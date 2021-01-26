Morvant man ordered to stay away from girl, 16

A Port of Spain magistrate has ruled that a man charged with sexual penetration and sexual grooming must stay away from the 16-year-old he allegedly assaulted.

A police media release on Tuesday reported that the 57-year-old man from Coconut Drive, Morvant, appeared before magistrate Indar Jagroo to answer five counts of sexual penetration, three counts of sexual grooming and one count of exposing a child to pornographic material.

He was granted bail of $250,000. The release said as part of his bail conditions the man was to avoid any contact with the girl.

The North Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) began an investigation after the girl was assaulted more than once between November 2017 and January 2020.

The man, who was the girl’s school driver, was arrested on January 20 and charged on January 22 by WPC Ashby.

The release reported that the assaults happened while the girl was a passenger in a vehicle driven by the accused, and at his home.

The investigation was headed by acting WSupt Claire Guy-Alleyne, acting ASP Roberts and supervised by acting Insp Davidson.