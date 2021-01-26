MoH: Six new covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health says six new covid19 cases have been identified from test samples taken between January 23 to 25, bringing the total number of cases to 7,496.

One of the new cases had been recently repatriated.

The ministry's update on Tuesday said a total of 7,058 covid19 patients have recovered so far, 25 more than Monday's 7,033.

Between Monday and Tuesday, one person was discharged from hospital, bringing the total figure to 39.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the total number of active cases stood at 304, 19 fewer than the previous day's figure.

The death toll remains at 134.

To date, 82,180 people have been tested, of which 37,762 were done at private facilities, the release said.

The total number of patients in home self-isolation decreased by six between Monday and Tuesday, bringing that total to 253.

Six remain in step-down facilities after one person was discharged while 407 remain in state quarantine facilities after three people were discharged between Monday and Tuesday.