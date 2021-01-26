Man shot dead in Wallerfield

Stock photo

Police are trying to identify a man who was gunned down in Wallerfield on Monday afternoon.

The Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol received reports of gunshots at Moonan Road, Wallerfield, at around 3.30 pm and went to the scene.

They found a man of mixed descent bleeding in a yard.

The man was taken to the Arima hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his left shoulder and lower back, but he died at around 4 pm.

Police found and seized two spent shells.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.