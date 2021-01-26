Lawyer: Parliament must amend THA constitution

President of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George. -

Attorney Martin George on Tuesday suggested a special sitting of the Parliament should be convened to increase from 12 to 13 the number of seats in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

He made the suggestion in the wake of Monday’s THA election, which ended in a tie between the People’s National Movement (PNM) and Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

The parties won six electoral districts each, though the Elections and Boundaries Commission is yet to give the official results.

George said the THA Act must be revisited.

“The results of the Tobago House of Assembly election makes it clear that there is definitely a need for some kind of constitutional amendment to ensure that the THA Act is amended and to also to ensure that the Elections and Boundaries Commission gets involved and that we increase the number of seats in Tobago from 12 to 13,” he said in a WhatsApp voice note.

“We don’t want to go into another round or cycle of THA elections with there still being 12 seats and the possibility of this imbroglio occurring all over again.”