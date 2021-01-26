King Jab Jab comes to Little Carib Theatre

Paula Hamilton-Smith will portray the Midnight Robber in Brown Cotton Outreach's The Revenge of King Jab Jab on February 6 and 7 at the Little Carib Theatre in Woodbrook. - Photo courtesy Brown Cotton Outreach

Not-for-profit NGO Brown Cotton Outreach’s (BCO) presentation of The Revenge of King Jab Jab promises to deliver a Carnival theatre social satire on February 6 and 7.

The NGO will partner with the Little Carib Theatre and WACK90.1 to bring the theatre to live and virtual audiences.

In the play, King Jab and his cohorts from the Land of Mamaguy play mas with the Shakespearean tradition as they replace democracy with dictatorship by devising the most dastardly and ridiculous plans to create a new and improved Hell-On-Earth.

In a release, BCO said the play is directed by theatre legend Ellen O’Malley Camps, and is written by BCO’s resident playwright Wayne Lee-Sing and produced by BCO co-founder Louris Martin Lee-Sing. It uses BCO’s Camps Carnival Theatre Technique, a mix of traditional Carnival characters, vintage calypsoes and Shakespearean quotes to deliver its messages of the dangers of fake news and the rise of populism in politics worldwide.

The play features actors Paula Hamilton-Smith, Danielle Elliot, Afi Ford-Hopson, Reena Christian, and Wayne Lee-Sing, with music by Roger Israel, make-up by Mervyn de Goeas, and stage management by Rachel Elcock.

The release said proceeds from the show will be used to aid the Little Carib Theatre with its covid19 recovery programme, having had to close for nearly a full year. Proceeds will also be used to further future BCO projects such as the continuation of the BCO/MSP (Maximum Security Prison) film and theatre programme, documentary film projects, and furthering access to its dynamic educational and outreach approach, the Camps Carnival Theatre Technique.

The Little Carib Theatre will have several covid19 protocols in place at its at White and Robert Streets, Woodbrook, location. These will include patrons, cast and crew being required to wear masks on entry. These are to be kept on for the entire duration of the theatre visit. On entry, hands are to be washed or sanitised, a temperature check is to be done, and a contact tracing sheet is to be filled out. The theatre will be sanitised after each show, and hand sanitisers will be placed at key points for use.

There will be three shows, one at 7 pm on February 6, and a 3 pm matinee and 7 pm show on February 7. Only 80 people can attend each show, owing to covid19 protocols. The 3 pm matinee will be streamed live on WACK TV.

For ticket, bookings more info: call 686-9965 or use the virtual box office at http://bit.ly/JabJabRevenge.