Invest to keep Asa Wright open

THE EDITOR: Trinidad and Tobago is a tropical country with mountains, rivers and forest replete with unique flora and fauna.

As such, Asa Wright in Arima should be deemed a priority and should to be funded by Government to keep its doors open to generate tourism. We need more of this type of eco-tourism with wooden cabanas built on our mountains, where foreign tourists can visit.

In the past we have talked about diversifying our economy to encourage tourism, so here is a well-established wonder in asa wright, voted three years in a row by the world trade awards, in the early 2000s, as the world's leading eco-tourism destination.

It was developed by local naturalists and birdwatchers, so we need to keep Asa Wright open, for local and foreign visitors to enjoy, and discuss that experience with their overseas friends.

More local companies need to invest in TT tourism, to keep Asa Wright's doors open, the same way we cherish the Magnificent Seven Buildings around Port of Spain. These are trademarks that are already established, and tourists from around the world, as well as those visiting on cruise ships will be happy to view.

In Barbados, where I lived for 38 years, it is mostly local residents who are involved in the financing and running of that island's tourist attractions. And they do a good job, as tourism is their number one industry.

We cannot only depend on our Government to build the TT tourism brand. Locals and local companies must get on board to finance these tourist projects, and advertise them to the rest of the world. The Government in turn can give tax breaks accordingly to those who contribute to developing our tourism brand.

PATRICIA BLADES

Cocorite