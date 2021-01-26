Holy Name Convent concert flies free

Shal Marshall entertains with some of his popular hits. -

WHILE the energetic performances by the stars at Holy Name Convent’s virtual cooler fete could not fully replicate the vibe and physicality of a fete, attendees were pleased with the atmosphere of the two-hour event.

Flight of the Virtual Phoenix III drew over 400 viewers on Sunday. The show was streamed live from the school’s Marian Hall.

The process of entering the virtual venue was smooth, as was the interaction with the tents where attendees could see videos from sponsors NLCB, Lemon Lime and Bitters, and The Security Zone being played on what looked like big-screen TVs. They could also take quizzes based on the school and its history over the last 119 years.

MCs Jason Williams and alumna Paige Ribeiro Agard did a skilful job of building the audience excitement about the event and between artist performances.

The first performer, Marvin “Swappi” Davis, immediately swung the event into high gear with high-energy presentation of some of his most popular songs, including Bucket, Ana, Party Start, and Feeling It, as well as his 2021 release, God is a Trini. He called on viewers to “take a jump at home” and “stand on your cooler and wave.”

Past HNC student Nailah Blackman was next, performing with an energy that left her sweating by the end of her set. Her songs included More Sokah, Sweet and Loco, Games, Trouble Wine, Big Deal, Baila Mami, and Iron Love.

After a jam session by Mixmaster Gio that skilfully combined segued from Rudder’s High Mas to Krosfyah's Pump Me Up to Farmer Nappy's Nappy Backyard Jam, Shal Marshal entered the arena. He performed many of his hit songs including Away We Go, Two Knee, Splinters, Play More Soca Fi Dem, Party We Love, Motorbike, Certain Things, and All Day from the 24-Hour Riddim.

Touches like the flags being waved during the performances and the skilful mixing by DJs Artiste Team and Mixmaster Gio added to the fete atmosphere of the Flight of the Virtual Phoenix III.

Covid19 protocols were observed, as there was a maximum of four people on that stage at any one time.

During the show, acting principal Lisette Khan welcomed everyone who came out to support the school, while acting vice principal Sr Renee Hall said donations were an investment in both the school and the world, as there were past pupils to be found in positions where they could do good all over the world.

Speaking to Newsday on Monday, Hall said while the number of people logged on crossed 400, viewership could exceed that in real numbers because most people would have watched the event in households.

“So far the response has been very positive by local and overseas-based patrons. We are able to identify a number of HNC past pupils who logged in from the USA, Canada, the Caribbean and Europe. We are extremely thrilled by the outcome of the event. It was no small feat planning and executing a virtual Carnival fundraiser since there were a lot of moving parts to manage.

“We are grateful to the dynamic organising committee, the technical teams, the artistes, DJs and MCs, HNC families past and present, past pupils, all the sponsors, friends of HNC and everyone who patronised and gave towards the event in any way because they believe in the work we do as a school.”