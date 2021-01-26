Frustrating time for parents

THE EDITOR: Finally, many have come to learn the truth on Government's handling of the education system during the pandemic. For months, parents have been informing schools as to their children's ability (or lack thereof) to participate in the online classrooms.

As a parent with both primary and secondary school attendees, it has been most frustrating. The concerns and limitations of parents were never taken into consideration. Impertinent principals and teachers insisting on children being placed alone in a quiet, "appropriate" room with no distractions on the walls, etc.

How many homes are quipped with such an area? Cameras on at all times, no care or concern for those children who have to share devices, work being sent at all hours of the night and early morning.

Not to leave out the most important factor of all – having to choose between earning a living to feed your children or staying at home to ensure they have adult supervision.

Amid all of this come utterances from our gracious Prime Minister that people are to make their own arrangements to see about their charges, yet his government still leaving all facilities that offer care and supervision closed!

No one has ever given thought to those households where no such assistance is forthcoming. Clearly these are only issues of the poor and working class, a group we know all too well does not garner the attention or concern of this PM and this government.

R DOUGLAS

Via e-mail