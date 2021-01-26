Ex- WI manager laments ‘embarrassing’ ODI sweep

Former West Indies and TT manager Omar Khan.

OMAR Khan, former TT and West Indies manager, has described as “embarrassing” the 3-0 whitewash suffered by the WI team against hosts Bangladesh in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

The WI were beaten by six wickets in the first game on Wednesday, eight wickets in the second ODI on Friday and 120 runs in the final ODI on Monday.

“Personally, as a die-hard West Indian supporter, it was embarrassing to me, and I’m sure to a lot of other West Indian cricket fans, and to the West Indian public,” was Khan’s view on Monday of the ODI series.

“The problem I have is that the guys somehow didn’t seem to understand that is international cricket that they are playing, and they need to raise their levels. We didn’t see that intent, focus, fight, determination and grit.”

The WI ODI team were without a number of players – captain Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope (who opted out due to covid19 fears), Fabian Allen (personal reasons), Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh jnr (positive covid19 tests).

Jason Mohammed was appointed ODI captain for this series, while his deputy Sunil Ambris was recalled.

The WI fielded seven debutants during this series – Joshua Da Silva, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner and Andre McCarthy (for the first ODI); Kjorn Ottley (for the second); Jahmar Hamilton and Keon Harding (for the third).

Khan said, “Mohammed said before the series that he was going to take inspiration from the Indian (Test series) victory against Australia. We didn’t see any of it. Even (on Monday), chasing (298), you didn’t see that intent and focus from the batsmen. We were already in a situation where we’d lost the series.

“Let’s go after the target with a plan, let’s try to attack. At least somebody at the top show the intent and purpose that they want to score the runs. We didn’t have that at all. Everybody was just going out there, trying to bat for themselves or to see if they can bat out a few overs. The whole aspect of the play was totally disappointing.”

Bangladesh extended their win-streak over the WI, in ODIs, to eight matches. Rovman Powell was the leading run-getter with 116, at an average of 38.66, while left-arm spinner Hosein was the top wicket-taker with four scalps, at an average of 29.25.