EBC: PNM won THA election popular vote

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine at PNM headquarters in Scarborough on Monday. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS -

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has confirmed that the People's National Movement (PNM) won the popular vote in Monday's Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election. The party stunningly tied 6-6 with the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

PDP's political leader Watson Duke and deputy leader Farley Augustine have claimed their party won the popular vote and despite the tied result, should be allowed to govern the THA as they enjoyed the majority of support from the electorate.

The EBC said with an electorate of 51,062 registered voters, 26,385 votes were cast. This gave rise to a voter turn-out of 51.84 per cent.

It said the PNM got 13,288 votes while the PDP received 12,798 votes.

Class Action Reform Movement leader Ricardo Phillip and Unity of the People leader Nickocy Phillips, both of whom contested the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant seat, each received nine votes.

Independent candidate for Scarborough/Calder Hall Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus received 269 votes while Anthony Hector, who contested the Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden seat, got 12 votes.

The EBC received official requests for general recounts of the votes cast in five electoral districts.

The People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) each won six electoral districts.

In a statement on Tuesday, the EBC said the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) has requested recounts in the electoral districts of Canaan/Bon Accord, Lambeau/ Signal Hill and Scarborough/Calder Hall.

The seats were won by the PNM’s Clarence Jacob, Tracy Davidson-Celestine and Marslyn Melville-Jack, respectively

The commission said the PNM has requested a recount in Bethel/Mt. Irvine, which it lost to the PDP’s Pastor Terrance Baynes.