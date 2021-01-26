Duke appeals to PNM: Make Augustine chief secretary

PDP political leader Watson Duke, right, celebrates with deputy leader Farley Augustine in Roxborough on Monday night after the party tied the THA election 6-6. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke is calling on the People's National Movement (PNM) to support PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine as the next Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly.

Speaking to supporters in Roxborough after his party tied the THA election 6-6 on Monday, Duke said the PDP would not support any PNM candidate for the post.

Duke, acknowledging the constitutional challenge of a 6-6 stalemate, appealed to the PNM to support Augustine, the re-elected Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside representative.

Telling his supporters the PDP does not want to return the polls, Duke said the situation required negotiation, which he was accustomed to as president of the Public Services Association (PSA).