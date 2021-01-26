CWI announces schedule for Super50 Cup

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave -

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has announced the return of regional 50-over cricket to the Caribbean with the fixtures for the rescheduled CG Insurance Super50 Cup to be played in Antigua in February. The health risks related to the covid19 pandemic caused major disruption to all domestic cricket since late March 2020, with no competitive cricket allowed regionally except for an abridged version of the Caribbean Premier League which took place last August and September in Trinidad.

The 50-over tournament will be played from February 7 to 27.

A CWI media release said, “The 2019-20 champions, West Indies Emerging Players, are unable to defend their 2019 trophy due to covid19 constraints, however several of those players now feature in the squads of the six competing franchise teams, one of which will emerge as the CG Insurance Super50 Cup champions.”

Each team will play each other on a round-robin basis with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals and the opportunity to reach the final. Matches will be played at Antigua’s two international cricket venues - the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS). There will be 13 matches at CCG including the semi-finals and final, and six matches at SVRS.

West Indies ODI captain Kieron Pollard will be participating in this year’s tournament after a one-year absence.

The TT Red Force captain said, “It is very good that cricket is coming back to the Caribbean...players will get the opportunity to showcase their skills and entertain our fans. It has been a trying 2020 for cricketers and the whole Caribbean, so it is really good that we have the CG Insurance Super50 Cup being played at this time and hopefully it can unearth some new talent.”

The release said steps are being taken to ensure the tournament is held safely.“CWI has been working closely with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Sport in Antigua and Barbuda to orchestrate logistics and agree to the safety and medical protocols for the commencement and duration of the tournament. All players, support staff, match officials and supporting professionals will be tested with negative covid19 results before their arrival into Antigua. Players, support staff and match officials will operate within a bio-secure bubble and will be tested at regular intervals during the tournament with assistance from the local Ministry of Health and CARPHA.”

Johnny Grave, CWI CEO commented, “A huge amount of planning and work has been put in to ensure that the Super50 Cup can return and CWI would like to offer our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, title partners CG Insurance, our host broadcasters ESPN Caribbean and our colleagues at the Leeward Islands Cricket Board and the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association, for all of the their support in helping to stage the tournament during these unprecedented times.”

Naz Farrow, CEO of CG Insurance, said: “CG Insurance is proud to sponsor the CWI Super50 Cup and thrilled to be a part of the first tournament of 2021.”

Day matches will bowl off at 9 am TT time and day/night matches start at 1.30 pm.

SCHEDULE

February 7: Leewards Hurricanes vs Windwards Volcanoes, CCG, 9 am

February 8: Guyana Jaguars vs Barbados Pride, CCG

February 10: Leewards Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride, CCG

February 11: Jamaica Scorpions vs TT Red Force, SVRS

February 12: Leewards Hurricanes vs Guyana Jaguars, CCG

February 13: Windwards Volcanoes vs TT Red Force, CCG

February 14: Jamaica Scorpions vs Guyana Jaguars, CCG

February 15: TT Red Force vs Barbados Pride, SVRS

February 16: Windwards Volcanoes vs Jamaica Scorpions, CCG

February 17: Leewards Hurricanes vs TT Red Force, CCG

February 18: Windwards Volcanoes vs Barbados Pride, SVRS

February 19: Leewards Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions, SVRS

February 20: Guyana Jaguars vs TT Red Force, CCG

February 21: Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions, CCG

February 22: Windwards Volcanoes vs Guyana Jaguars, SVRS

February 24: Semifinal One, CCG

February 25: Semifinal Two, CCG

February 26: Fifth placed vs Sixth placed, SVRS

February 27: Final, CCG

•All matches at CCG are day/night unless otherwise stated/All matches at SVRS are day matches