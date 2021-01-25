Young participates in CONSLE

Minister of National Security Stuart Young. -

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young participated in the virtual 22nd meeting of the Council for National Security and Law Enforcement (CONSLE) of Caricom last Friday.

A statement issued by the ministry said the meeting was chaired by Guyana Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn. The meeting was attended by Young, his Caricom national security colleague ministers and Caricom Secretary General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.

Discussions included a strategic review of the regional crime and security framework; the council’s 2020 work programme (which includes action on firearms, human trafficking, border security, cybersecurity, counter terrorism, illicit drugs and maritime security); capacity-building initiatives to be facilitated through the signing of various memoranda of understanding; addressing the determinants of crime in the region; and budgetary matters.