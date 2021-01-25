Two men shot dead in St James

Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two Cocorite men in St James early on Monday morning.

Western Division Task Force police received a report that two men were found lying in the road at Rosslands, Bournes Road, at around 12.50 am.

They went to the area and spoke with a security guard who told the officers he heard gunshots at around 12.15 am and on checking saw the men bleeding from gunshot wounds near a bar.

Police said the men were identified as Shevon Williams and Atiba Welsh.

A district medical officer was called in and Williams and Welsh were declared dead.

Investigators said they found seven spent shells.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 is continuing enquiries.