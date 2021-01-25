TTOC president Lewis completes International Marathon course

TTOC president Brian Lewis (front) leads a group of walkers during their participation at the virtual TT International Marathon, from Freeport to the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain, on Sunday. PHOTO COURTESY TTOC. -

TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis completed the TT International Marathon (TTIM) 26.2 mile distance in six hours, 37 minutes and seven seconds on Sunday.

The 52-year old journeyed from St Mary’s Junction in Freeport, at 2 am, and arrived at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, just before 9 am.

Owing to the covid19 pandemic, this year’s 39th edition did not feature its usual scores of participants on a set date.

During January 1-24, enthusiasts were required to select a location, cover their choice of the Ultra (35 miles), marathon (26.2 miles) and half-marathon (13.1 miles) distances in one session and then upload it to the event’s website.

Lewis and his 20-member team, however, opted to stick to the TTIM’s traditional course but reverted to an earlier start-time as compared to the customary one at 3.30 am.

The TTOC president’s contingent adhered to all of Government’s covid19 protocols and maintained the required physical distancing throughout the entire course.

Lewis admitted that wearing a mask over the lengthy distance served as an additional challenge. He, however, embraced it.

“It was interesting. The 2 am start worked wonders by avoiding humidity. That was counter-balanced by wearing the mask but we did our best to adhere to the guidelines. Having to wear a mask wasn’t easy.

“The physical distancing also took away from our interactions during the journey but it was a success. The most important thing is that we finished the course,” he said.

Lewis’ team wore gloves throughout the trek and were all temperature-tested before the trip.

The veteran sport administrator was pleased to complete the walk as it provided him with first-hand experience of what tools, actions and changes are necessary when participating in a sport event during the pandemic.

“It was an eye-opener for the TTOC to get an insight into how our covid19 protocols hold up in a practical perspective," Lewis said. "With upcoming obligations to Tokyo 2021 and the Junior Pan American Games (Colombia) in September, it was good to get personal experience participating under these restrictions.”

After Lewis exited the Southern Main Road, he walked over the Churchill Roosevelt Highway via the Curepe interchange to the Eastern Main Road, then headed west into Port of Spain. Usually, his team crosses the highway but Lewis welcomed the minor enhancement to the race course.

“Going over the interchange for the first time was, for some reason, inspirational. At that point I thought about our athletes and the challenges they are facing. The interchange became an additional metaphor. The interchange did not take away from the marathon but enhanced the experience,” Lewis said.

Also covering the distance was Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat, former Tobago House of Assembly secretary of Sport and Youth Affairs Jomo Pitt, councilor for Kelly Village/Warrenville Samuel Sankar, TTOC treasurer Curtis Nero, Futsal Association of TT president Geoffrey Edwards, ex-Strike Squad captain Clayton Morris, Republic Bank managing director Nigel Baptiste, Caribbean Airlines' captain Andy Cheekes, journalist Andre Baptiste and former sport broadcaster Roger Sant.

He also credited Fine Line Fight Factory owner and boxing promoter Bharat Ramoutar and former national boxer Ria Ramnarine for bringing added encouragement during his trip.

Lewis extended thanks to the Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and Snr Supt of the police Traffic Branch Wayne Mystar and his team.

“This year marathon walk is about standing with our Team TTO athletes. It was so easy to have said we not doing it and use covid19 as an excuse. I am incredibly proud of the effort of everyone in respect of ensuring marathon/walk 2021 came off,” Lewis said.

Race director Diane Henderson also lauded the event’s success. The deadline for the completion of distances is at midnight on Sunday. Although the submissions of times are still welcomed on Monday, there will be no overall winner or prizes.

Henderson said, “Most people completed what they set out to do. Two that I know of did not achieve their Ultras but generally most people went out and did what they wanted to achieve.

“The main thing is that we achieved 30 people attempting the Ultra and we were sold out with all the other distances. It shows people took the interest in completing their respective distances. It was the first time we had a major race virtually and it ran smoothly.”