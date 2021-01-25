THA election tied: PNM declares 6 seats

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine at PNM headquarters in Scarborough. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS -

PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine has declared six seats for her party in Monday's THA election.

Davidson-Celestine, who won the Lambeau/Signal Hill seat, made the announcement at PNM election headquarters in Scarborough.

Davidson-Celestine said the PNM retained Buccoo/Mt Pleasant, Scarborough/Calder Hall, Lambeau/Signal Hill, Canaan/Bon Accord, Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden and Bacolet/Mt St George.