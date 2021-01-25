Slow early-morning voter turnout in Diego worries Lee

UNC's Chairman David Lee shows his ink stained finger after voting at the Crystal Stream Government Primary School, Petit Valley. - AYANNA KINSALE

While both PNM and UNC representatives described voting in the Morne Coco/Alyce Glen by-election as smooth, UNC deputy political leader David Lee, representing candidate John Laquis, expressed concern over the turnout.

Speaking after voting at Crystal Stream Government Primary School, Diego Martin, Lee said there were no reports of irregularities, and expected the process would be fair and transparent.

But he said that up to midday the voters had been trickling in.

“So far voting throughout TT has been slow. Even here it has been slow...you never know with covid19 what the turnout could be. So far it has not been heavy.

"We will just have to wait and see if it will pick up after lunch.”

Campaign manager for PNM candidate Jinelle Schulerre-Smart Sigler Jack said the average turnout in the area is around 35 per cent.

He too expected a transparent election.

Jack commented, “Normally around this time of day you will get a trickle. You may get an early-morning rush from the elderly, who would want to vote early. But any time after 3 pm you get a surge again. and that has been the history in general in this area.

“Over the years the EBC have improved and right now I think it’s perfect.”

Schulerre-Smart explained she was not able to vote: “Up to 2010 I would have been able to vote, but (this time) the boundary stopped two streets from my residential address. It was a bit disappointing to know. ”

She said the campaign was smooth and her team stuck together to meet all their objectives.