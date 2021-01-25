Remembering Clifton De Coteau

THE EDITOR: On January 22, 2021 we learned of the untimely passing of Clifford De Coteau, former Local Government Representative, Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament for the Moruga/Tableland constituency under the then United National Congress-led People’s Partnership.

Mr De Coteau was an educator and politician who answered the call to serve in many capacities. His lifelong service and commitment were seemingly punctuated by sanguinity. He would also be fondly remembered for his athletic virtuosity. It is indeed a great loss to the nation.

My sincerest condolences to Mr De Coteau’s family, friends, colleagues, former students and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Via e-mail