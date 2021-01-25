Promising signs for public health care

In a press release on Wednesday, the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) announced that it had resumed services affected by the restrictions necessary to control the spread of the covid19 virus.

Operating theatre services, outpatient clinics and triage assessments at the accident and emergency departments were limited after covid19 cases surged. The facility has had, on occasion, to completely shut down access because of overcrowding, and there have been complaints from the public.

In October, consultant endocrinologist at the SWRHA Dr Joel Teelucksingh noted a spike in emergency admissions of patients with non-communicable diseases. Many of these patients, who would be particularly vulnerable if infected with covid19, were unable to access normal case management because of restrictions.

The authority now says it is implementing an automated surgical waiting list-management system. This technology ensures that optimal use is made of operating-room time.

The SWRHA also noted that its emergency department is governed by the Canadian Triage Acuity System, which assigns case priority according to urgent need and not by time of arrival at the hospital (“first come first served”).

Hospital facilities in the SWRHA have been mixing telemedicine through virtual consultations with a tightly controlled schedule of in-person appointments.

At the North Western Regional Health Authority two weeks ago, the conversations with the Health Minister and the Registered Nurses Association were about reducing the risk of covid19 transfer in the public health system.

Both issues are clearly of paramount importance.

Frontline workers in the health sector are at significant risk for exposure to covid19, but at the same time the mission of healing and care for other illnesses at public medical institutions continues. The biggest challenge the public health sector has faced since March is establishing and refining a parallel health system to meet the specific demands of covid19 patients while adapting traditional care systems to minimise potential virus transmission.

At the end of December, North-Central RHA (NCRHA) CEO Davlin Thomas emphasised the successes of a team effort at its health facilities to meet the demands placed on the system by covid19 and the ramping-up of specialty services, such as the introduction of a three-tier respiratory care programme.

Making a broader spectrum of medical services available to the public using available technologies is an important step forward for public health care. It could even be interpreted as one good thing coming out of the disastrous global pandemic, which, even though it has been adequately managed to date in TT, has still been a drain on so many resources and so many people.

The collective experiences of the regional health authorities during these challenging times should, through internal consultation and information-sharing, be channelled to improve local best practices for public health-service delivery during this difficult time and into the future.