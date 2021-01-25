Probes into NP blast continue

A fire at the National Petroleum (NP) marketing company's building, Sea Lots, on Friday afternoon led to the evacuation of the building last month. Photo source: Social media

More than a month after an explosion at the National Petroleum's (NP) Sea Lots building, both the fire service and the company's internal health and safety team are still investigating the cause.

Newsday sent an e-mail to NP corporate communications manager Denise Caesar asking how far the investigation had progressed.

Caesar replied that both external and internal investigations were ongoing and she could not comment on them at this time.

Sources in the fire service also confirmed the investigation was still going on.

The explosion took place at around 11.30 am on December 11 while two contractors were pumping fuel out of a tank. The men later told police they heard a "rumbling from below" before the explosion.

Newsday understands the tank contained residual amounts of super fuel, which caught fire.

A third man who was near the tank during the explosion was shaken but not injured. The two contractors were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Fire officers extinguished the blaze later that afternoon.

The explosion prompted police to reroute traffic temporarily from the Beetham Highway to the Priority Bus Route.