Priest: 'Take a page from Clifton De Coteau's life'

Fr. Wilson Thomas (Bassey), cousin of Clifton De Coteau performed final rights at the St Stephen's Anglican Church in Princes Town on Monday. - Marvin Hamilton

Recognised for various contributions to society's betterment, 78-year-old Clifton “Coto” De Coteau lived a fulfilling life.

So said Fr Michael Greenidge at De Coteau’s funeral on Monday at the St Stephen’s Anglican Church in Princes Town. He urged the mourners, which included several UNC members, to emulate De Coteau.

“He was the man around town. You have to live on Mars not to know his name. I believe he loved the Lord. He fulfilled the plan and purposed of God in all that he did for humanity and mankind of TT,” the priest said.

“There is nothing like an untimely death. He went at the appointed time. The Bible says the dead in Christ will rise. It is up to us who are alive to take a page of Clifton's life and apply it to our lives.”

De Coteau, a former UNC MP, minister,vice chairman and education officer, collapsed and died at his home at Gajadhar Lands, Princes Town, on Friday. He was the father of two and grandfather of three.

Like his wife Linda, he was a former principal of St Stephen’s College in Princes Town.

De Coteau’s niece Carlene Smith and granddaughter Cydney De Coteau eulogised him.

Smith said he worked tirelessly as a mentor with the young people of Princes Town and Moruga, and shared memories of him.

Cydney recalled that he believed in the adage "Spare the rod and spoil the child."

As principal, he went to school on his motorbike. To the family, she said, he is irreplaceable.

His daughter Lisa lives in the US and could not attend the funeral, but spoke about him via audio. She too touched on his love for motorbikes, telling a story about getting wet in the rain one day while riding with him.

From him, she learnt that people must share when they have, even if it is a little. He also taught her to laugh at herself.

Lisa encouraged mourners to go forward in faith and embrace and cherish people.

Politicians who attended included MPs Dr Roodal Moonilal (Oropouche East), Rudranath Indarsingh (Couva South), Rodney Charles (Naparima), Davendranath Tancoo (Oropouche West), former MPs Prakash Ramadhar (St Augustine), Chandresh Sharma (Fyzabad), Dr Tim Gopeesingh (Caroni Central) and chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation Gowrie Roopnarine.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was not at the funeral. Speaking to the media after the service, Moonilal said she was expected to attend the cremation at Belgroves Funeral Home in San Fernando.

Apart from De Coteau’s niece and granddaughter, no one else was called to pay tributes.

Moonilal said, “A funeral is a private matter involving family, friends and so on.”

He added, “It is our duty to be here to give a final farewell to our great college, friend and dear brother. We are happy to be here to express condolences to the family.

“He has done great service in the fields of education, sports, politics and public service. We are very grateful for his service to the people of Princes Town and TT. We have great memories of him.”