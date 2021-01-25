Posters seen beyond Diego polling station limits

File photo: Jinelle Schulere-Smart, centre, PNM candidate for Morne Coco/Alyce Glen in the upcoming local government by-elections canvasses for supporters during a walkabout on Simeon Road, Petit Valley on Sunday. She is flanked on the left by Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein and on the right is councillor Terry Rondon. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Campaign posters were seen beyond the polling limits at multiple polling stations in Alyce Glen/Morne Coco, where a by-election is being held.

Campaign posters for PNM candidate Jinelle Schulere-Smart were seen behind the limits at Petit Valley Girls' primary and Four Roads government primary schools.

The Representation of the People Act, sections 88-91, lays down the rules for election day and says that "no person shall in any polling station, on any road or in any public place within 100 yards of the polling station seek to influence any elector to vote or refrain from voting, or try to ascertain for whom an elector intends to vote."

EBC officials said while the posters were not supposed to be there, they may have been put there during the campaign, before the limits were set.

At least one of the posters was taken down.

Officials also said the limit line at the Petit Valley Boys' Government Primary School had to be moved during the process because it was in the wrong place.

Before the discovery of the two posters UNC deputy leader David Lee, representing candidate John Laquis, and the campaign manager representing candidate Jinelle Schulerre-Smart both said they expected no issues in the election.

Lee, who voted at the Crystal Stream Government Primary School, said the process went well.

"I must compliment the EBC as far as the Crystal Stream polling area is concerned. The process was very simple, smooth and the protocols were being followed," Lee said.