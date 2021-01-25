Point Fortin candidates: 'It's up to the people now'

A potential voter enters the Fanny Village government primary school to cast a vote in the local government by-election for the Hollywood district Point Fortin. - Lincoln Holder

THE PNM, UNC and Independent candidates in Monday's by-election in Hollywood, Point Fortin expressed satisfaction with the voting process. They were all optimistic of chances of victory.

Speaking with reporters after he voted at Fanny Village Government Primary School, UNC candidate Daniel John said, he had no problems with casting his vote and the process put in place by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) was going smoothly.

He said by-elections were usually slow.

"We look at how the numbers go by noon."

While the campaign was brief – just over two weeks – John felt both he and the UNC did its best to get their message to voters.

"At the end of the day, it's up to the people. I could be all excited but it's the people to make their decision as to who will represent them."

John was happy that the EBC was ensuring that voters were adhering to covid19 protocols.

PNM candidate Leslie Chang Fong did not vote in Monday's by-election. as he is not registered to vote in Hollywood but in a neighbouring electoral district.

PNM sources said this will not pose a problem for Chang Fong. One said, "The former councillor for Hollywood and (now) MP Kennedy Richards Jr was not registered to vote in the Hollywood district also. We are a close-knit community in Point Fortin."

Another said, "He is also the shadow councillor for Hollywood. Mr Chang Fong previously lived in the Hollywood district and has been servicing the area for the past five months since the departure of Mr Kennedy Richards (now mayor)."

Chang Fong added that he is also supported by a competent and able campaign team which includes former Point Fortin mayor Francis Bertrand. He also said Richards has been helping with the campaign as well.

"We have done the work. In my capacity as deputy mayor, alderman. I am also in touch with the people on the ground. They know what I stand for. They know the quality of the representation (I provide). It is all about reminding them and encouraging them to come out and vote today."

Chang Fong said he had received no reports of any voting irregularity.

"Traditionally the voting is very slow in the morning period, but we are hoping that it starts to pick up as the day wears on."

Chang Fong was appointed an alderman in the Point Forting Borough Corporation in 2016. Last year, he was appointed deputy mayor after Richards was elected MP and resigned as mayor. He replaced Saleema McCree Thomas, deputy mayor under Richards, who was appointed mayor.

Independent candidate Christopher Wright, who voted at the Point Fortin West Secondary School, was pleased with the voting process. , Wright did not see himself as someone who will split votes to allow either the PNM or UNC to win the by-election.

"The community wants proper representation. At this time it's not about party."

While older residents may vote party, Wright said, "The younger people want proper representation right now."

Wright, 29, is a member of the Warden Road Village Council and the Cap-de-Ville Folk Performers.

There are approximately 32,351 people registered to vote in Monday's by-elections. In Hollywood, the total electorate is 2,748 people.

Voting was slow at both the Fanny Village Government Primay School and Point Fortin West Secondary School, where polling stations for the by-election were set up.

By-elections in Hollywood and four other local government districts (Arima Central, Morne Coco/Alyce Glen, Hindustan/St Mary's and Cunupia) are being held because their former representatives were elected to the House of Representatives in last August's general election. They were Lisa Morris-Julian, Symon de Nobriga, Richards Jr, Vandana Mohit and Michelle Benjamin.