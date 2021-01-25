PNM, PDP react to low morning turnout at polls

Candidates contesting the Tobago House of Assembly election reported that by noon there was a very slow, though steady stream of voters at polling stations throughout the island.

PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, who voted at the Delaford RC School around 10.30 am, said people were coming out slowly but surely to the respective polling stations.

"It is still very early. We expect that the pace will pick up later in the day," she said.

The Lambeau/Signal Hill candidate said she was also satisfied with the covid19 protocols at the various polling stations.

Davidson-Celestine, who is bidding to be chief secretary, said she got up early and checked in with her polling agent.

"At that time when I spoke to him all was in place. So far, I have been visiting all of the polling stations along the path and we are very well organised and people are coming out."

She said she will continue to monitor the polling stations throughout the day.

Asked about any irregularities, Davidson-Celestine said there was an incident in Lambeau where someone left the polling station with a ballot paper. She said the EBC is investigating to ensure the procedure has not been compromised.

At the St John's Speyside Anglican School, Farley Augustine, deputy political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, expressed concern about the low voter turnout.

Augustine, the party's choice for chief secretary, voted around 11 am. He told the media most of the polling stations in his district, L' Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier/Speyside, had less than 50 per cent voter turnout in the 2017 THA elections.

Earlier, PNM candidate for Bethel/Mt Irvine Shomari Hector; Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe; the Progressive Democratic Patriots candidate for Bethel Mt Irvine Pastor Terrance Baynes; independent candidate for Scarborough Calder Hall Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus; and PNM Canaan Bon Accord candidate Clarence Jacob all reported a slow but constant flow of voters in the morning.