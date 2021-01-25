PCA: 429 probes completed in 2020, 365 with no action

Director of the Police Complaints Authority David West. FILE PHOTO -

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) completed a total of 429 investigations in 2020, says PCA head David West.

But of those investigations, 365 were closed without further action.

West revealed the numbers in a conversation with Newsday on Monday.

He explained that the 365 cases were closed because the investigations were complete and the PCA found there was no use of excessive force; no witnesses came forward; investigations revealed that the officer in question used self-defence; or witnesses complained but then did not co-operate with the PCA.

Nine case files were sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, 47 were referred to the Commissioner of Police, and eight were sent to both offices.

Among the files sent to the DPP were those on the triple killing of Joel Jacobs, Noel Diamond and Israel Clinton, who were shot dead by police on June 27, and the triple murder of Joel Romain, Kerwin Joseph and Akee Caballero, who were shot dead by police in October 2009 – the incident was only reported to the PCA last year.

For 2021 so far there have been four victims of fatal police shootings. The first was on Chancellor Hill, Port of Spain, where an off-duty police officer returned fire at men who shot at him. He killed two. The third victim died in Point Fortin, where a police officer shot dead Lance Cpl Keverne Miller at a party.

The latest victim of a police killing was Shakeel Charles, in Santa Cruz on Sunday morning.

Police said at 3 am officers from the North Eastern Division went to Charles’ home on Blackford Street, Cantaro Village, to execute a search warrant. Police said they saw Charles with a gun near an outhouse and ordered him to drop it, but he aimed it at them. Police then shot him dead.

Charles’ death sparked protests in Cantaro Village and residents burned debris which had to be cleared from the roadby fire officials.

West added that whether a police officer was on duty or not, he is subject to the law, and incidents like the shooting on Chancellor Hill and the shooting death of Lance Cpl Miller were also investigated by the PCA.

Under the State Liability and Proceedings Act, the State can be subject to litigation if an off-duty officer were to kill another person, but it would have to be proved that he was operating as an agent of the government.