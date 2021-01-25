NFM: Mahabir out, Mitchell in

National Flour Mills (NFM) has announced that former managing director of Ansa Polymer Ian Mitchell will replace Kelvin Mahabir as its chief executive officer.

In a notice of material change advertised in local newspapers, NFM said Mahabir will demit office on January 31, and Mitchell will take over from February 1.

“We wish to warmly welcome Mr Mitchell to the NFM Family and look forward to working with him to continue the transformation of the company.

NFM thanked Mahabir for his contribution to the company for the past six years. It said during Mahabir’s tenure NFM was able to “make significant strides” in improving efficiency at the organisation.

“(We) wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” NFM said.