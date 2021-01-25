Music Festival honours 2020 winners

A WINNER: Michelle Dowrich, left, collected the first place plaque the St Joseph Convent, San Fernando choir from Larry Olton, head of the Brand and Marketing Department of First Citizens at the Music Festival prize giving ceremony, at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando on Friday. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

IT was a bitter-sweet moment on Friday night at the abbreviated prize-giving ceremony for junior participants of the southern leg of the Music Festival held at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.

While the winners were celebrated, hostess and Music Festival communications officer Marilyn Lalla noted how sad it was that the instrumentalists and the older participants who would have practiced long and hard for the event, were denied the opportunity to showcase their talent due to covid-19.

The sorrow felt was magnified as a moment of silence was observed in memory of dearly departed friends of the Festival, including the late Joy Ceaesar.

The pandemic abruptly shut down the 33rd edition of the biennial competition which was scheduled to run from March 2 to March 24, in San Fernando, Port of Spain and in Tobago.

Usually, the first place winner (or winners in the event of a tie) from each region would compete in the final championship round at Queen’s Hall or Naparima Bowl.

As there could no longer be any championship round, the festival's committee took a decision to award first place winners in their respective classes and regions with a commemorative plaque.

In the south, only the junior vocalist, choirs, pan soloists, piano and junior pan ensemble were fortunate enough to have competed before the pandemic hit.

Among the winners were Taylor Lee (Girl’s Vocal Solo 7-10 years), Josh Fritz (Boy’s Vocal Solo 7-10) Zoe Webster and Ealisa Espinoza (Girls’ Vocal Duet 16-21), The Gabrielites Chorale and The Gabrielites Folk Singers which captured both the primary school choirs and folk song choirs in the 15 years and under category and St Joseph’s Convent which also captured the Junior Choirs and Junior Calypso Chorale in the 21 years and under class.

Brother and sister Teon and Toni Lewis also walked away with the Steel Pan solo in the 13 and under and 17 and under classes, while Golden Hands walked away with the Junior Pan Ensemble award in the 21 years and under class.

Wiraaj Annamunthodo, who partnered with Isabella Cardinez in the Piano Duet for 17 years and under, as well as, with Jodel Stoute in the Piano Duet for 21 years and under, walked away with multiple awards.

Joshua Jabarie Bedeau captured the first place for Composition for Solo/Duet Steel Instruments, while Lucas Sirjusingh won the award for Arrangement for Steel Quartet 21 years and under.

Chairman Jessel Murray said there are plans to host a “normal” festival in 2022 once the pandemic subsides.

If not, he said there are plans to focus on a different type of festival, using technology and observing all the appropriate health protocols to ensure participants are not deprived of the joy of showcasing their talent.

San Fernando deputy mayor Dr Ferry Hosein, in a brief message, encouraged the young and talented individuals to continue to forge ahead with perseverance, resilience and passion. She reminded the audience that 2020/2021 has been declared the Year of the Arts in San Fernando in celebration of TT's cultural icons.

Head of First Citizens's Brand and Marketing Larry Olton pledged the bank’s commitment to growing and transforming the festival, in spite of the challenges faced.