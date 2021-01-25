MSJ concerned about LPG, retrenchment

- CHEQUANA WHEELER

MOVEMENT for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah said he does not believe there would be no increase in LPG prices. Abdulah claimed the statement by the Energy Ministry was issued on Saturday because of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and local government by-elections on Monday.

Abdulah also expressed concern about the retrenchment of workers from different companies in recent times. He suggested that Government should talk to employers and persuade them not to send workers home during the covid19 pandemic.

At a news conference at the MSJ's San Fernando office on Sunday, Abdulah claimed the ministry's statement "walked back" from what Energy Minister Franklin Khan said in the Senate last Tuesday about LPG during a matter on the adjournment raised by Opposition Senator Wade Mark.

Abdulah argued, "The price (of LPG) is going to go up." He claimed that Government will raise that price in the future and it was wrong to do this on such an essential commodity. "We condemn that totally."

Abdulah also called for transparency on the proposed liberalisation of the domestic fuel market which Finance Minister Colm Imbert mentioned in the 2020/2021 budget in Parliament last October and which was supposed to be initiated this month. He was concerned about the price of diesel rising, leading to increased food and transportation costs

Expressing concern about plans by Trinidad Cement Limited to close its packaging department and retrenchment of workers at other companies, Abdulah said neither this nor an increase in prices of essential commodites like LPG were part of policies that "put people first."

He appealed to Government to rethink strategies of privatisation, retrenchment and reduction of subsidies. Observing that Labour Minister Stephen McClashie cannot stop any retrenchment of workers unless it is contrary to the law, Abdulah said, "This now has to be a governmental policy, to call in business and say this is not the time to retrench workers."

Warning that continuing retrenchment would put TT in a "downward spiral" economically, Abdulah said economic stimulus was the solution. But he claimed, "The Government has absolutely no plan to stimulate this economy, to get people employed, to get investment flowing, to get foreign exchange coming into the country."