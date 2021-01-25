Man held for stabbing, slitting Arima man's throat

File photo

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for the attempted murder last Thursday of an Arima man .

Police said members of the Northern Division Special Investigations Unit received information that the suspect was driving a silver Nissan Note along the Eastern Main Road, St Joseph at around 11.30 am on Monday.

Police stopped the car and arrested the man, who is from Pelican Extension. He was later handed over to the Arima CID and is expected to be questioned.

Investigators said the man may be charged for attempted murder.

Police said the 31-year-old victim was at the home of a relative at Hugh Seepersad Lane, Arima, last Thursday when two men, one of whom had a gun, stormed in and tied him up.

They took the victim to the bathroom, where they stabbed him 18 times and slit his throat.

After the men left the house, Arima Municipal Police were called and took the man to the hospital, where he was treated.