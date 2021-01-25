Leadership battle for THA

PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine thanks his supporters during a meeting at Signal Hill Recreation Ground, Signal Hill on Wednesday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

A total of 51,062 Tobagonians are eligible to vote at some 61 polling stations in today’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

Polling stations open from 6 am to 6pm. The election is being contested by two major political parties, the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

Both parties are contesting all 12 electoral districts.

Class Action Reform Movement (CARM) political leader Ricardo Phillip and Unity of the People leader Nickocy Phillips are vying for the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant seat while independent candidate Anthony Hector is contesting the Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden electoral district.

The seat is currently held by outgoing Secretary for Education, Innovation and Energy and former chief secretary Kelvin Charles. He has not sought re-election.

Another independent candidate, Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus, is contesting the Scarborough/Calder Hall electoral district.

Tsoiafatt Angus, Tobago Festival Commission chairman, will be voting at the Harmons School of SDA at 9 am. PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, who is vying for the Lambeau/Signal Hill seat, is expected to vote at the St Paul’s Anglican Primary School, Delaford, at 10 am.

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, seeking a third term to represent the people of Buccoo/Mt Pleasant, casts his ballot at the Buccoo Multipurpose Facility at 11 am.

PDP political leader Watson Duke will be voting at the Roxborough Anglican School at 10 am while deputy leader Farley Augustine is expected to vote at Speyside Anglican School at the same time.

Duke and Augustine are seeking second terms as the representatives in the Belle Garden East/Roxborough/Delaford and Speyside/L’Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier electoral districts, respectively.

PDP deputy leader Dr Faith BYisrael, who is contesting the Belle Garden/Goodwood seat, is expected to vote at Belle Garden Multipurpose Facility at 9 am.

Unity of the People leader Nickocy Phillips said he will be voting at the Buccoo Multi-purpose Facility at around 11 am.

CARM leader Ricardo Phillip is expected to vote at the at Michael’s Anglican Primary School, Whim, at around 10 am.

Hector said he will be voting at the St Andrews Anglican Primary School, Calder Hall.

The police’s media ambassador for the Tobago Division, acting Insp Alicia Piggott said there will be a strong police during the election to ensure the democratic rights of citizens are observed.

Piggott said the Gold Commander for the election is Deputy Commissioner of Police Joanne Archie while the Silver Commander is acting Senior Superintendent Anand Ramesar. He is being assisted by Bronze Commander acting Superintendent David Powder and Assistant Superintendents Mark Joseph and Rohdill Kirk.