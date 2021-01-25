Duke: EBC must be held to higher standard

Progressive Democratic Patriots leader and candidate for Roxborough/Delaford Watson Duke shows his stained finger after voting at Roxborough Anglican on Monday. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS -

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke says the Elections and Boundaries Commission must improve its system to ensure that registered voters are on the voters’ lists.

He was speaking to reporters after voting at the Roxborough Anglican Primary School in Monday’s THA election.

Duke, who is seeking to represent the Roxborough/Delaford electoral district for a second term, said four people told him their names were on the list for the 2017 THA elections.

“However, this election, their names were not on the list, and they were well over 25 and above. They had their ID cards but their names are not on the list.

“Then again, this is what elections are about. Some make it and some don’t make it.”

Duke said the EBC must hold itself to a higher standard.

“The EBC must have a better process, a process where no one who is of voting age should be denied voting.

“They have resources, they have money, and they should be able to match the two together and get the action done in a positive way.”