Cops raid Woodbrook party, 100 ticketed

A group of people arrested at a party at One Woodbrook Place early on Monday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A late-night raid at a nightclub at One Woodbrook Place, St James, on Sunday led to 100 people being detained, including the children of well-known businesspeople, police said.

A police media release on Monday reported that members of the Western Division and the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) went to the Residence nightclub after Police Commissioner Gary Griffith was told about a party there.

The release said Griffith spoke with head of the Western Division acting Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson and co-ordinated the shutting down of the event.

Police said among those found at the party were three Venezuelan women who were in Trinidad illegally.

Most of those detained will be charged by summons for violating section 3 (1) (a) of the Public Health Regulations by being at a public venue with more than ten people and others are expected to be charged under section 4 (1) (d) by hosting a party.

Last Friday, Griffith reportedly received information about a party taking place at the Residence and ordered police to shut it down, but the partygoers reportedly escaped through a backdoor.

The release reported that a police inspector is now being investigated to determine whether she neglected her duties by allowing over 100 patrons to escape the party on Friday night without being charged.

Griffith also hit back at critics who accused him of raiding only "zesser" parties, saying he enforced the health regulations regardless of geographic location or social class.

"Once I receive the information, I will act, and I really want to thank the public for their assistance over the past weeks.

"I want to assure you, no matter where you live and your status in life, you cannot find sanctuary for wrongdoing. Because of information sent to me and the quick response of the police, several planned parties were aborted and monies refunded from these so-called 'virtual fetes.'"

The raid was led by Snr Supt Thompson and included Supt Henry, ASP Baird, Insp Grant, Sgt Carmona and members of the Western Division Task Force, SORT and the Canine Branch.