Update: Staff at nightclub arrested, 75 partiers ticketed and sent home

A group of people arrested at a party at One Woodbrook Place early on Monday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Police raided a nightclub at One Woodbrook Place on Monday morning and arrested the management and staff.

They issued tickets to 75 people for breaching covid19 regulations and released them shortly afterwards.

Those given tickets included several foreigners and the children of some well-known businesspeople.

Members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and the Western Division led by Snr Supt Thompson and ASP Henry went to the venue at around midnight where they were told a party was happening.

Police arrested the nightclub's staff and took them to the St James police station where they remained until Monday morning.

Western Division police are continuing enquiries.

Editor's note: This story has been adjusted to reflect details shared by police. An earlier version of this story said 75 people were arrested. That was incorrect.