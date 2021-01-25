Cop who failed to investigate Hackshaw now subject of disciplinary action

ACP Irwin Hackshaw. -

THE police officer who was given the task of bringing disciplinary charges against now retired ACP Irwin Hackshaw, is now himself the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings.

Senior police sources confirmed that ACP Anthony James was issued with a notice of disciplinary action and was removed as acting Deputy Commissioner of Police at the beginning of the year and replaced by ACP Joanne Archie.

Both Hackshaw and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith contended that Hackshaw, the second most senior police officer at the time, could not be judged by anyone junior to him. With his acting position revoked, James cannot raise the same argument.

Sources said the internal disciplinary action stemmed from James’s handling of the Hackshaw matter. Hackshaw retired on November 30 without the tribunal commencing despite assurances by both Griffith and James that it will be done.

When asked about it last Thursday, Griffith said he could not comment on the matter "at this time."

On November 17, James, at a police media briefing, said he was optimistic he will complete the investigation before Hackshaw retires.

On October 1, Griffith appointed James to investigate the claims made by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) against Hackshaw. The PCA found that Hackshaw was allegedly moonlighting as a security consultant while on vacation, without approval.

The PCA also found that Hackshaw had a case to answer in connection with claims that he collected over $2 million from several businesses to provde security services. A similar investigation by the police, done by ACP William Nurse, found no evidence to support any offence against Hackshaw.

The PCA found sufficient evidence to support a criminal investigation against Hackshaw who claimed the financial assistance was to help off-set the costs of official social events for the police service. That investigation is still pending.