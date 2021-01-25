Chief Secretary praises 'democracy at work'

Chief Secretary and PNM's Buccoo/Mt Pleasant candidate Ancil Dennis speaks to the media after voting at the Buccoo Multipurpose Facility on Monday. PHOTO BY KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY -

THAChief Secretary and PNM candidate for the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant Ancil Dennis has welcomed the competition to represent the district.

Dennis, who voted at the Buccoo Multipurpose Facility on Monday, is among four candidates in the THA elections.

He is being challenged by Progressive Democratic Patriots' Jaime Roberts-Baird, Unity of the People's Nickocy Phillips, and independent candidate Ricardo Phillip.

With four contenders offering to serve in this district – the most in any district this election – Dennis said it was a good sign.

“It is democracy at work," he said.

"We have two independent candidates – I think the two independent candidates...are not facing the polls for the first time. Mr Phillips I know faced the polls religiously in almost every election. So it’s part of democracy. People are free to express interest and people are free to pay their deposits and run for a Tobago House of Assembly elections.”

Dennis, who voted just before midday, said the process was very efficient.

“Very smooth, very short. I think I spent what – less than ten minutes inside the polling station.”

He is seeking a third consecutive term.

Dennis said he was not surprised by the slow morning turnout and anticipated the pace improving later in the day.

In 2017, the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant electoral district recorded the lowest voter turnout, 43 per cent.

“So far so good. A lot of people in this area tend to come in later on in the afternoon, so I think historically that’s a good number so far.

“I think this time around, we should get over 50 per cent voter turnout. That is my expectation.”

Questioned about his plans for the rest of the day, Dennis said: “I’ll be visiting the various polling stations to observe proceedings and get a sense from the people as to how we are going so far with respect to the turnout, especially the turnout of persons that are committed to supporting me.”