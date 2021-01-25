Bangladesh sweep Windies as batting crumbles again

West Indies batsman Rovman Powell -

BANGLADESH completed another convincing victory over West Indies to seal the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series 3-0 in Chattogram, on Monday.

For the first time in the series, Bangladesh batted first and posted a competitive 297/6, with four batsmen cracking half-centuries.

Mahmudullah ended on 64 not out to give the home team a boost at the end of the innings. Earlier, captain Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim each scored 64 and Shakib Al Hasan pitched in with 51.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph snatched 2/48 in ten overs and Raymon Reifer took 2/61 in his ten. West Indies made changes to the starting XI as Jahmar Hamilton and Keon Harding made ODI debuts.

In reply, West Indies failed to reach 200 for the third time in the series and were dismissed for 177 in 44.2 overs – their highest total of the series.

Rovman Powell's 47 was the highest score from the tourists in an abysmal series for the batsmen. Powell’s knock came off 49 deliveries which included two fours and two sixes. Nkrumah Bonner contributed 31.

Mohammad Saifuddin grabbed 3/51, Mustafizur Rahman took 2/24 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz grabbed 2/18.

The teams will play each other in a two-match Test series from February 3-15.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

BANGLADESH 297/6 (50 overs) – Mahmudullah 64 not out, Tamim Iqbal 64, Mushfiqur Rahim 64, Shakib Al Hasan 51; Alzarri Joseph 2/48, Raymon Reifer 2/61) vs WEST INDIES 177 (44.2 overs) – Rovman Powell 47, Nkrumah Bonner 31; Mohammad Saifuddin 3/51, Mustafizur Rahman 2/24, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2/18) BANGLADESH won by 120 runs