Augustine declares victory in Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside

PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine at a political meeting last week. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine has declared himself winner of the Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside electoral district in the THA election. Despite no official final results by the EBC, Augustine posted on Facebook, "Thank you very much Castara, Parlatuvier, Bloody Bay, L’Anse Fourmi, Charlotteville, Speyside and Delaford. We won this time by an even larger margin than 2017."

Augustine claimed he received 1,366 votes while PNM's Rory Dillon received 1,047.

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine had predicted victory for Dillon, claiming that would be her greatest political achievement.