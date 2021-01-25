17 new covid19 cases, no new deaths reported

Seventeen new cases of covid19 have been reported from samples taken between January 22 and 25.

There have been no new deaths, so the death toll remains at 134.

The Health Ministry’s release on Monday said the number of active cases was 323, one less than Sunday’s figure of 324.

Since March, there had been 7,490 positive cases, of which 7,033 have recovered.

There are 40 people in hospital, one more than Sunday. There are 27 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with two people in the intensive care unit. There are 12 patients at the Caura Hospital and one at the Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill.

Seven people remain in step-down facilities, with two at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility and five in Tobago.

There are 410 people in state quarantine facilities, 15 more than Sunday’s figure of 395.

There are 259 people in home self-isolation, eight fewerthan Sunday’s figure of 267.

The update said a total of 80,860 people have been tested to date, 36,607 of them at private facilities. The number who had been tested by Sunday was 80,686.