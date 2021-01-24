UNC Youth mourn De Couteau

UNC vice-chairman Clifton De Coteau - file photo

THE UNC Youth Arm on Saturday joined party leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the rest of the party in mourning the death of UNC vice-chairman Clifton De Couteau. De Couteau, 78, died last Friday.

In a statement, the youth arm mourned De Couteau who they described as "Uncle Coto." The youth arm said De Couteau was "a true mentor to hundreds of young people throughout our great party."

The statement also said, "As a person Clifton De Coteau gave his life for youth development, dedicating many years to moulding young minds as a teacher principal and then school supervisor." The youth arm hailed De Couteau's later contributins as a local government representative and subsequently the Moruga/Tableland MP from May 2010 to September 2015.

"We have lost a true mentor and individual with a sincere affinity for the development of youth." More tributes will be paid to De Couteau in Parliament when the House of Representatives sits on January 27 at the Red House from 10 am.