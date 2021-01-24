Tobago police: Observe covid19 guidelines for motorcade

PNM supporters in the motorcade. - Angelo Marcelle

The Tobago Division of the police service has advised people taking part in Monday’s motorcade to observe the covid19 health regulations.

Both the People’s National Movement and the Progressive Democratic Patriots held motorcades throughout the island on Sunday, ahead of the THA election.

In a statement, media ambassador, acting Insp Alicia Piggott said face masks should be worn at all times.

She added vehicles are allowed to stop along the roadway only for emergency reasons.

“If this happens, participants are to observe social distancing.”

Piggott advised residents in communities to allow the traffic to flow freely if they are not taking part in the motorcade.

She said there will be a strong police presence during the motorcade and on election day to ensure the democratic rights of citizens are observed.

Piggott said the Gold Commander for tomorrow’s THA election is Deputy Commissioner of Police Joanne Archie while the Silver Commander is acting Senior Supt Anand Ramesar.

He is being assisted by Bronze Commander acting Superintendent David Powder and Assistant Supts Mark Joseph and Rohdill Kirk.