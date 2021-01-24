TATT: No breach by CNC3 over Morning Brew exchange

THE Telecommunications Authority of TT (TATT) on Sunday said it found no basis for a complaint by the UNC that CNC3 breached its concession under the Telecommunications Act because of comments made on the Morning Brew programme by hostess Natalee Legore.

In a statement, TATT said it reviewed the Morning Brew broadcast of January 7 and "has concluded that Guardian Media Limited – CNC3 has not breached the terms of its concession." The authority did two reviews of this matter

The first review was conducted before TATT's receipt of a formal complaint in keeping with the its Broadcasting Content Complaints Handling Procedures.

TATT CEO Reddock-Downes said the authority’s investigation was in keeping with Section 18(l)(m) of the Telecommunications Act which " requires the Authority to investigate complaints by users, operators of telecommunications networks, providers of telecommunications and broadcasting services or other persons arising out of the operation of a public telecommunications network, or the provision of a telecommunications service or broadcasting service, in respect of rates, billings and services provided generally and to facilitate relief where necessary."

TATT's second review was based on concerns raised in a formal complaint from the UNC on January 20. The Authority said this review "again concluded that Guardian Media Limited – CNC3 has not breached the terms of its concession." The PNM and UNC engaged in a war of words on January 8, the day after Legore drew comparisons between supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump storming the Capitol in Washington, DC (fuelled by Trump's claims that last November's US presidential election was fraudulent) and claims of election fraud by the UNC in last August's general election. Legore in a Facebook post on January 9, dismissed calls from UNC PRO Kirk Meighoo for her to apologise for her comments.