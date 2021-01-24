‘Preacher’ charged with 'Brain's' murder

Kevon Matamoro - Courtesy the TTPS

POLICE have charged Kevon 'Preacher' Matamoro for the December murder of Francis 'Brain' De Four.

A release from the police service on Sunday said Matamoro, 35, was charged on Saturday after investigators received advice from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC.

The release said De Four, 46, was last seen on December 7 and was reported missing four days later to the Pinto police post.

His body has never been found.

Matamoro will appear virtually at the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Monday.