PNM's Melissa James-Guy: ‘My focus is our youths’

PNM candidate for Plymouth Golden Lane Melissa James Guy chats with a resident of the electoral district during a walkabout. -

At just 30, Melissa James-Guy has already made her mark on Tobago’s political landscape.

The current chairman of the PNM’s Tobago West Women’s League, she has held executive positions in almost every arm of the party, including the youth league and Tobago House of Assembly’s (THA’s) election strategy committee.

Yet her most fulfilling role, thus far, has been that of canvasser.

“This role allowed me to have the most intimate connection with the voters,” said James-Guy, the PNM’s candidate for Plymouth/Golden Lane in the January 25 THA election.

“It is this role that I credit for my ability to truly connect with and understand the feeling of the electorate.”

She added her position as assistant director of the YES (Youth Energised for Success) programme, of the Division of Finance and the Economy, also prepared her for electoral politics.

In the programme, James-Guy is responsible for the operationalisation and supervision of initiatives to promote a culture of excellence, innovation and creativity in the areas of youth development and entrepreneurship.

She said Plymouth/Golden Lane must achieve its fullest potential.

“At the end of the day, the goal must be sustainable community and island development and I intend to offer representation that is relevant to the changing world in which we now live.”

She went on: “My representation will not only be youthful and innovative, but driven by data and analysis, robust and continuous stakeholder engagement and alignment to our local and national manifestos.”

The charismatic candidate, who holds a degree in economic crime investigation (specialising in financial investigation and fraud management from Utica College of Syracuse University, US, stressed no one will be left behind.

“All the needs of the communities within my district will be equally and fairly advanced.”

James-Guy is eager to preside over the construction of the long-anticipated Golden Lane Recreational Complex, saying the project will not only give the people of Golden Lane a sporting facility of their own but will also create short and long term jobs for people in the district.

But the area is plagued by infrastructural challenges.

She said there is need for a more robust road repair and maintenance plan as well as retaining walls to protect homes from land slippage.

James-Guy admitted she might face challenges from some residents in making major development decisions.

“The reality is that not all persons may be able to put aside competing agendas but I am confident that the best interest of the people will always prevail despite the circumstance.”

James-Guy did not always have such a sunny outlook to life.

Born to a teenage mother, she was raised in Guy Street, Canaan, with her grandmother, Matilda James and aunt Marcia James.

Even now, she regards her mother as selfless in allowing them “to raise me and afford me opportunities that may not have come my way otherwise.

“I knew it was hard for her giving up her first born and only girl child.”