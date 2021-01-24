Overseas missions helping wih online exemption process

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne. File photo/Jeff Mayers -

THIS country's overseas missions will be doing what they can to help TT nationals trying to return home, use the new online application system for travel exemption requests being launched by the National Security Ministry on Monday.

This was disclosed on Saturday by Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne. In a statement about the new system on Saturday, the National Security Ministry indicated, "As of January 21, 2021, 19,941 applications were made to enter TTand 11,682 of those had been granted."

Browne said, "The Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs has passed the information revealed at yesterday's (last Friday's) media conference (held by National Security Minister Stuart Young) to our overseas missions."

In a subsequent statement, the National Security Ministry reiterated that last Friday, Young announced the introduction of this new online application system on Monday. The ministry said Young provided this update on the exemption process for TT nationals who want to enter this country while current border restrictions remains in place due to the covid19 pandemic.

TT's borders were closed last March to reduce the spread of covid19. The ministry said, "Persons wishing to request an exemption to enter or depart TT will now be required to directly access an application form on the Ministry’s website page www.nationalsecurity.gov.tt under the heading 'Travel Exemptions'."

Unique features of this application system are: the application form will be similar to that used for applying for a visa and will be considered a statutory declaration; each form will have a unique identification number which can be used to track the progress of the application and people can fill out the form only once (people must use the form to apply for themselves and their families at the same time).

The ministry said people who previously made applications for exemptions and have not yet received approvals, will be required to re-apply via the new online method.The new system, the ministry reiterated,"will allow officials to verify information, review requests and prioritise applicants."

Corporate entities seeking corporate travel exemptions can email corptravelexemption@mns.gov.tt for arrivals, and corpdepartexemption@mns.gov.tt for departures. The ministry said the Government's priority remains getting TT nationals back home.

"Exemptions and the granting of approvals will continue to depend on the number of persons in the queue and on the quarantine space available."

Last Friday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar slammed the new online exemption application system. She claimed this was "a clear admission" by Young that he had failed the people of TT "with his poorly-conceived exemption process." She claimed this process does not address the fundamental problem facing TT nationals who want to return home. "Citizens were not having problems in applying but in getting an exemption because it still depends on him as minister."

The Government's exemption policy for TT nationals who want to return home during the pandemic is a key part of a no-confidence motion against Young filed by Persad-Bissessar. The House of Representatives will debate that motion on January 27.

EXEMPTION DETAILS

Date Applications made Applications granted

October 31, 2020 12,717 6,972

November 20,2020 13,922 7,895

December 23, 2020 17,211 9,557

January 21, 2021 19.941 11,682