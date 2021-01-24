Moko jumbies to march to town

Kaisokah School of Arts founder Junior Bisnath, centre, with moko jumbies on Henry Street, San Fernando. Bisnath is preparing for relay of moko jumbies from San Fernando to Port of Spain in solidarity with countries that have been greatly affected by the covid19 pandemic. Among the countries highlighted in the costumes is Venezuela. PHOTOS BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

No Carnival this year has not deterred the spirits of people and their drive to enjoy festivities in small spaces.

This is the case at the home of Junior Bisnath on Henry Street, San Fernando. Bisnath and his family continue to share their knowledge on stilt-walking and all that encompasses the traditional mas of the moko jumbie.

At his school – Kaisokah School of Arts also located where he lives – students still turn up for practice and even people wanting to learn stilt-walking attend one-on-one classes.

“We still offer our services to people who want to learn to walk on stilts through individual sessions,” Bisnath told Sunday Newsday.

Bisnath and Kaisokah School of Arts have been around for more than two decades teaching stilt-walking – the basis of the moko jumbie.

Stilt-walking requires balance, some acrobatic skill, enthusiasm to learn and passion for the artform. Moko jumbies are a staple at major Carnival events, ceremonies, corporate promotions and tourist shows.

Kaisokah has many performances under its belt including the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany with the TT national team.

First time stilt-walker, Sharda Satram said she was scared at first to get on the stilts, but it was something she always wanted to do.

“Ever since a child I was fascinated by moko jumbies and their agility to walk and perform on stilts. I always thought that was amazing and at some point in my life I would have to do it.

“I found that this year was the perfect opportunity to start. It would give me time to perfect the artform so that I would be ready for another Carnival,” she said.

This past week, Bisnath and his family were designing costumes and conceptualising a performance they plan to present to the authorities for permission to stage.

They want to perform despite covid19 shutting down Carnival and Bisnath said it was a good time to show solidarity with those directly impacted by the virus through his moko jumbie portrayals. He said they will apply to the Commissioner of Police and the Ministry of Health for the moko jumbies to march from San Fernando to Port of Spain.

“I always wanted to do a walk from San Fernando to Port of Spain," Bisnath said. “So many people have died and so many families have been affected by the covid19 virus. And while many of us are caught up with the not having a party or a fete to go to, we want everyone to know that we are standing with them through this trying time.”

The idea behind the march involves moko jumbies dressed in the colours of the flags of the nations impacted most severely by the virus. It would include Caribbean nations.

“It would also be a chance to tell the other islands, 'thank you' for the support over the years. Their participation in our Carnival has been great and I know many of them are just as disappointed, but cancelling the event was for the greater good.”

The march is proposed for Carnival Sunday (February 14) from 5 am and the route is from Harris Promenade, San Fernando through Vistabella, Marabella, along the Southern Main Road to Point Lisas, Couva, Chaguanas, Caroni, the Eastern Main Road and into Port of Spain, where the final stop would be the Queen’s Park Savannah.

“Because it is difficult to walk on stilts for such long periods, we would do it in the form of a relay. So, moko jumbies from San Fernando would meet a group in Vistabella and so on.

“We also hope to have other traditional mas characters, such as the rope jab, jab molassie, blue devils, dame Lorraines and baby dolls, join in.”

How then does he plan to keep the crowds away and prevent a gathering? Bisnath said it was hoped that the police and regional corporations would assist.

“It is not a fete or party we are having, but just a display our of culture and really hope the assistance is extended to us. We have also proposed to have additional private security to ensure there are no crowds.

“Ultimately though, people need to understand the circumstances and co-operate with us so that we can have this event.”

Without a doubt the virus has impacted many, especially the entertainment industry. Bisnath said with Carnival cancelled they have taken a blow to their income this year, as the period was their highest income generator.

“Of course, we were hit hard, financially. But the $5,000 grant distributed by Government for artistes and creatives helped. We understood the challenges, everybody is faced with hard times and we have to make the best of the situation.

“We have not gotten much wok except a music video shoot, so that gave us some money. Jobs have slowed down plenty.”

Bisnath added that if granted permission to have the march, costumes would be recycled.

“We do not have the funds to make new costumes so what was used in the past would be used again. And what is missing, my wife would sew it to cut cost. We hope to get some corporate sponsors.”

If he doesn't get approval for the march, Bisnath won't be deterred. He will continue to teach stilt-walking, and the moko jumbie artform.

“It is our culture and despite the challenges of covid19, our culture is not dead. It is alive and well and should still be embraced and recognised, of course within the limits of the health regulations."