Analysts on 5 local govt by-elections: No change in control

UNC's Arima Central candidate Sheldon 'Fish' Garcia and a supporter during a motorcade in Arima on Saturday. -

IN 24 hours, just over 32,000 Trinidadians are expected to vote for five councillors in the local government by-elections, but, political analysts don't foresee a strong voter turnout or a change in the balance of power.

In 2019, following the local government elections, the PNM and UNC each won seven corporations with PNM earning 71 of the 139 overall seats. On Monday, the UNC hopes to take away three seats from the PNM which although giving them more councillors is not expected to affect the leadership of the corporations, experts say.

Political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath said of the 32,351 registered to vote in the five corporations, he expects a turn out of 25 per cent at the most. He said, generally, local government elections attract 40 per cent of the registered voters and these by-elections are not expected have any material impact on the corporations.

“I don’t think that the election will cause any major shake up in the corporations. I am, however, expecting a low voter turn out.”

Also expecting little change, even if an incumbent party loses a seat, is Dr Winford James. He said the only corporation that may have a shake up is Princes Town with the Hindustan seat. Ragoonath disagreed saying the UNC controls the corporation with the majority of seats, so even the party loses Hindustan, it remains in charge.

James admitted he had not been following the local government by-elections but the outcome won't affect the overall running of the corporations.

“Things will go on merrily as expected. There will be no imbalance of power because there is no threat to a single seat."

The by-election became necessary after three mayors and two councillors became members of Parliament in the August 10 general election.

For the PNM, former Point Fortin mayor and councillor for Hollywood Kennedy Richards Jr, became the MP for Point Fortin. Also leaving council for the House of Representatives is former Arima mayor and Arima/Arima Central councillor, Lisa Morris-Julian who is now the MP for D’Abadie/O’Meara and Minister in the Ministry of Education. Communications Minister and Diego Martin Central MP Symon de Nobriga was the councillor for Morne Coco/Alyce Glen before he stepped down as chairman of the Diego Martin Corporation to contest the general election.

For the UNC, Michelle Benjamin, once the councillor for St Mary’s/Hindustan, is now MP for Moruga. Joining her on the Opposition is former mayor of Chaguanas and councillor for Cunupia, Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit.

The municipalities now looking to elect one new councillor are Arima Borough, Point Fortin Borough, Chaguanas Borough, Diego Martin and Princes Town Regional corporations.

Even with anticipated little change the candidates give their all on the hustings – walking and meeting the burgesses to convince them that they are the best choice.

The PNM's Rasheed Ali hopes to dethrone the UNC from the Cunupia seat. The 70-year-old businessman, who was born and raised in Cunupia, said this is his second bid for a local government seat. His first try was under the banner of the Congress of the People in 2013. In that unsuccessful attempt, he contested the Enterprise/North Esmeralda district.

“I feel that I can make a difference under the PNM. They are in power now and that can assist in the UNC led borough” said the father of four and grandfather of eight.

His opponent Richard Sukdeo, who is strongly backed by Mohit, said victory is his for the taking.

Sukdeo said having lived in Cunupia for the past 19 years, he has been involved in politics in the background since 1995 and will continue to be involved in politics long after. The 65-year-old retired Ministry of Housing worker hopes to fill the void left by Mohit.

“I want to bring a mixture of my time in public service and my years in politics to bring proper representation. I hope to give the people bread, peace and justice. I want to develop the Cunupia market and improve the safety and traffic in the burgess.”

Retired Petrotrin worker Leslie Chang Fong, the acting mayor of Point Fortin, is confident he will be confirmed in the post by voters. He promised to continue his "down-to-earth" representation for the Hollywood seat. The 55-year-old father of one said politics is not new to him as he is the vice-chairman of the PNM’s constituency executive.

“I am accustomed to multi-tasking. I have grown accustomed to it,” the first year law student said, adding he lives by the principle of American civil rights icon Dr Martin Luther King Jr that "the mind is a terrible thing to waste."

The UNC and PNM candidates for Hindustan/St Mary’s – Tylon Farrell and Martina Loubon-Le Gendre – were on walkabouts and unavailable for interviews. The other candidates Ariel Saunders, an independent, and Marinus Morales of the United National Independence Party could not be reached for comment.

One-time councillor for Arima Central, the PNM Dr Juliet Hilary Bernard said she accepted the call to serve, again, as service is in her blood. The 58-year-old dentist was a councillor between 2013 to 2016. Bernard, a born and bred Arimian, said she was following the legacy of her mother and grandmother.

“Service is in my blood! My grandmother, Annie Atherton, known as Nurse Tidd was a nurse and a housewife. She probably delivered half of Arima. She got the key to the borough as well. My mother, Gloria Bernard, is a retired teacher who taught for 43 years and ensured that her children has a sound education.”

Sheldon Garcia is running against Bernard for the UNC.

By-election voters

There are 32,351 registered voters for Monday's local government by-elections.

Arima Borough Corporation – Arima Central: 4,147

Diego Martin Regional Corporation – Morne Coco/Alyce Glen: 8,415

Point Fortin Borough Corporation – Hollywood: 2,748

Princes Town Corporation – Hindustan/St Mary’s: 8,723

Chaguanas Borough Corporation – Cunupia: 8,318